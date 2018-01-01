Flights Above social groups now blanket the U.S., Canada

Flights Above The Pacific Northwest (FATPNW) debuted in 2012 on Facebook as a way to share pictures, videos and stories about flying around the Pacific Northwest.

Five years later, Flights Above now blankets the United States and Canada with regional Facebook groups that fulfill the original mission — and more — of FATPNW.

The last region to come online is Flights Above The North Central States (FATNCS).

Today Flights Above has evolved into an active online community that organizes fly-outs, shares local knowledge, and keeps one another entertained and inspired.

More than 10,500 active members are spread among all nine groups.

Joining is easy. Go to FlightsAbove.org and click the appropriate territory. That click will take you to Facebook where you can click the Join Group button.

All groups are “Closed” and are actively monitored by administrators who make sure discussions stay topical.