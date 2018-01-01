Model aircraft show, open cockpit day at New England Air Museum

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The New England Air Museum will hold its first Open Cockpit Day for 2018 on Saturday, Jan. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Special activities include climb aboard experiences in historic aircraft, flight simulators, hands-on Build & Fly Challenges, and more.

A variety of aircraft will be open for visitors, including the World War II era Republic P-47D, the Vietnam War era Bell UH-1B “Huey” helicopter, as well as supersonic jet fighters including the North American F-100 Super Sabre jet fighter and the Lockheed F-104C Starfighter.

Also on that day, there will be a plastic scale model show courtesy of the Wings and Wheels Modelers Club. Hundreds of scale models will be on display, including aircraft, military vehicles, ships, automobiles and dioramas.

Club members will run instructional demonstrations throughout the day.

All activities are free with museum admission.

Admission is $15 for ages 12 and up, $14 for seniors 65 and up, and $10 for ages 4 to 11. New England Air Museum members and children under 3 are admitted free. Discounted admission is available for veterans and active duty military personnel.

The New England Air Museum is the largest aviation museum in New England comprised of three large public hangars, outdoor exhibits, and more than 100 aircraft ranging from early airships and flying machines to supersonic jets and helicopter. The museum is on the north end of Bradley International Airport.