Picture of the day: The sun rises on a new year

Not daunted by a poor forecast, Ken Killian launched skyward to “get in a little air time before the ‘big storm’ moved in. Clouds are what can really make a photo and these were perfect. Usually they would obscure Mt. Rainier, but on this morning they did not.”

While Ken didn’t bring his camera, he had his phone, and was able to get this photo over Lake Tapps looking east at Mt. Rainier just after sunrise.