Video: A great day for flying

Jared Wellman posted this video on YouTube in early December 2017 of his 5-year-old son Deklyn’s first flight. While they didn’t make their destination due to low clouds, it didn’t seem to matter to either dad or Deklyn.
Jared Wellman posted this video on YouTube in early December 2017 of his 5-year-old son Deklyn’s first flight. While they didn’t make their destination due to low clouds, it didn’t seem to matter to either dad or Deklyn.
Be a better informed pilot.
Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.