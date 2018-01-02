Applications now open for LadiesLoveTaildraggers scholarships

Applications are now being accepted for the 2018 LadiesLoveTaildraggers’ scholarships.

A variety of scholarships are offered, and for the first time, all flight training will be performed by women CFIs or women-owned flight schools, according to association officials.

The mission of LadiesLoveTaildraggers is to encourage more women to fly tailwheel aircraft, officials noted, adding they believe the best way to inspire applicants is to highlight highly competent, excellent female instructors from across the U.S.

Scholarships include Tailwheel Endorsement, Spin Training, Emergency Maneuver Training, and Mountain Flying.

Deadline for applications is Feb. 28, 2018. Scholarships will be awarded no later than April 15, 2018.