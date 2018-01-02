Free drone tips webinar set for Jan. 9

Unmanned aircraft systems, more commonly known as drones, were popular gifts over the holiday season. While many systems are sold as ready to fly, it is important that new drone owners are aware of important regulations and safety practices.

That’s why Kansas State Polytechnic is offering a free webinar and live question-and-answer session with Kansas State University UAS experts to discuss important safety practices, flying rules and regulations, and tips for operating your new drone.

The webinar begins at 7 p.m. Central time, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

University experts will discuss the difference between hobby and commercial UAS operations, safety considerations when operating your UAS, as well as important FAA rules and regulations to ensure compliance when operating your system. The webinar is free, but registration is required. You must register by noon on Jan. 8, according to officials.

Kansas State Polytechnic offers two UAS bachelor’s degrees, in which students are provided a hands-on experience and research opportunities with industry.