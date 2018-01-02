Picture of the day: Simply wonderful

Jonathan Milne of Sidney, Maine, sent in this photo. “Each year volunteer pilots meet at the Lighthawk.org annual fly-in. 2017 found many of our pilots (and planes) at Basin Harbor, Vermont. This photo was taken early in the morning on Oct. 23, 2017, just as the sun was rising over the 3,000′ grass strip on the eastern shore of Lake Champlain.”

Jonathan, who is the Eastern Program Director for Lighthawk, says, “It amazes me that I get to work with these dedicated volunteer pilots across the country. Simply wonderful!”