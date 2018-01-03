Picture of the day: A chilly start to 2018

Rob Stapleton sent us this photo, taken at sunset at Merrill Field in Anchorage, Alaska, in the early days of January 2018.
“We have been having lots of ground fog and what you see on the prop of this Mooney is hoarfrost from the fog,” he explains.
