Zenith workshops returns to Sebring Expo

Zenith Aircraft Company is once again bringing its two-day, hands-on kit aircraft building workshop to the 2018 Sebring U.S. Sport Aviation Expo.
The Expo, held at Sebring Regional Airport in Florida, is slated for Jan. 24-27.
“The two-day hands-on workshop is an excellent way to learn all about building your own kit aircraft, and to learn about the many advantages of owning and flying an airplane that you’ve built yourself,” Expo officials said.
Zenith Aircraft’s rudder workshops have become popular with sport aviation enthusiasts who have considered building their own aircraft, but were not sure if they had the required skills, workspace and tools, Expo officials added.
During the two-day workshop, participants build a Zenith Aircraft rudder assembly from a standard kit. Cost of the rudder kit is $375.
The workshop will be offered twice: Wednesday to Thursday, and Friday to Saturday during the U.S. Sport Aviation Expo at the Zenith Aircraft workshop tent. A demo flight in a Zenith will be included with the workshop.
Prior registration is required as workshop space is limited.
