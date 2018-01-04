Duncan Aviation updates free S-B Straight Talk Book

Duncan Aviation has updated its free Straight Talk book on Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B), one of the FAA’s mandated NextGen upgrades.

Originally written in February 2015 and periodically updated by a team of Duncan Aviation’s avionics professionals, the Straight Talk book is intended to provide practical information about all aspects of ADS-B for aircraft owners.

The FAA’s Jan. 1, 2020, deadline for upgrading to ADS-B-compliant equipment gets closer every day, and there are still several thousand owners who need to make the necessary equipment upgrades to their aircraft, Duncan Aviation officials said.

Flying without ADS-B after midnight on Jan. 1, 2020, is going to be fraught with limitations, they add.

You can download a copy of Duncan Aviation’s ADS-B Straight Talk book at the company’s website to find out what you need to make sure your aircraft is in compliance with the FAA’s ADS-B mandate.

To date, Duncan Aviation has brought more than 500 aircraft into compliance with the FAA’s ADS-B mandate. All of the Duncan Aviation full-service facilities — Battle Creek, Michigan; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Provo, Utah — and every Duncan Aviation Satellite Avionics Shop throughout the country have performed installations and upgrades, company officials report.

Additionally, the Duncan Aviation Engineering & Certification Department has been developing Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) for various equipment and aircraft to give aircraft owner as much choice regarding ADS-B equipment as possible. The company now holds or has access to 42 STCs for FAA-approved ADS-B solutions, which allows it to perform upgrades on more than 100 aircraft models.

In addition, Duncan Aviation is the only Rockwell Collins-authorized facility that can perform repairs and upgrades to the TDR-94 and TDR-94D transponders required to comply with the ADS-B mandate.

Duncan Aviation also holds or has access to FANS solutions for 24 aircraft models.