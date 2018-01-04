New book chronicles Legacy Hornets

Schiffer Publishing has released “Legacy Hornets: Boeing’s F/A-18 A-D Hornets of the USN and USMC,” by Brad Elward.
The 112-page book is an illustrated history of the US Navy and Marine Corps’ most versatile jet strike fighter, the Boeing F/A-18 A-D Legacy Hornet.
Presenting a historical perspective of the Legacy Hornet from its origins through today’s use in the fleet, the book explores the aircraft’s various model upgrades and variants.
The F/A-18 began as a less expensive complement to the Grumman F-14 Tomcat and Grumman A-6 Intruder, and was a replacement for the McDonnell-Douglas F-4 Phantom II and LTV A-7 Corsair II.
It evolved into a capable multi-mission strike fighter, performing fighter, suppression of enemy air defense, and light attack missions.
The book features a number of high-quality images that highlight the aircraft throughout its Navy and Marine Corps career, according to the publisher.
Elward is a freelance writer and researcher with a focus on the F/A-18 Legacy Hornet, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, and EA-18G Growler, as well as US carrier aviation. He has written 11 books on naval aviation, including Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler, and more than 40 magazine articles in several international publications.
The book is available for $19.99.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.