Kaman introduces Advanced Memory and Data Exchange Universal System

The Memory Division of Kaman Precision Products has introduced the AMADEUS — the Advanced Memory and Data Exchange Universal System.

The AMADEUS includes the Model 9740 Multi-Port data transfer unit, which includes four removable memory cards (RMC) and a mini-Ground Station Adapter (GSA).

The Model 9740 provides simultaneous data interface over 10GB Ethernet, Mil-Std 1553, RS-232/422, as well as options to record multiple SMPTE 292 and NTSC (RS-170) video/audio channels.

Each Kaman RMC boasts a capacity of 2TB with AES 256 encrypted data-at-rest. This small card is packaged in a hermetically sealed stainless steel case and moves data at blinding speeds, company officials say.

The pocket-sized GSA facilitates expeditionary operations and enables the operator to connect with virtually any computer via USB 3.0 to rapidly exchange pre-and post-mission data, officials explain.

AMADEUS is engineered to align with Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) and perform in the harshest military, aerospace, and industrial environments.

