Kaman introduces Advanced Memory and Data Exchange Universal System

The Memory Division of Kaman Precision Products has introduced the AMADEUS — the Advanced Memory and Data Exchange Universal System.
The AMADEUS includes the Model 9740 Multi-Port data transfer unit, which includes four removable memory cards (RMC) and a mini-Ground Station Adapter (GSA).
The Model 9740 provides simultaneous data interface over 10GB Ethernet, Mil-Std 1553, RS-232/422, as well as options to record multiple SMPTE 292 and NTSC (RS-170) video/audio channels.
Each Kaman RMC boasts a capacity of 2TB with AES 256 encrypted data-at-rest. This small card is packaged in a hermetically sealed stainless steel case and moves data at blinding speeds, company officials say.
The pocket-sized GSA facilitates expeditionary operations and enables the operator to connect with virtually any computer via USB 3.0 to rapidly exchange pre-and post-mission data, officials explain.
AMADEUS is engineered to align with Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) and perform in the harshest military, aerospace, and industrial environments.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.