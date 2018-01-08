Cascade Warbirds offers scholarships

Cascade Warbirds, an organization that promotes the restoration, preservation, operation and public display of historically significant military aircraft, is offering scholarships for private pilot ground school with introductory flights to inspire today’s young people to become the aviation pioneers of tomorrow.

Cascade Warbirds has teamed with Galvin Flight Service at Boeing Field in Seattle, to provide scholarship recipients with tuition, books and supplies, and two introductory instructional flights.

The ground school portion is made up of classroom lectures, visual presentations, group discussions, practical exercises, and field trips over a period of approximately 55 hours.

Classes generally meet two nights a week for two and a half hours and one Saturday a week for four hours over a period of six weeks.

Successful completion of the ground school will qualify a student to take the FAA Private Pilot Written Exam.

This award also includes two instructional flights in a light aircraft, the make and model of which will be matched to the student. The first flight will occur part way through the ground school, based on the instructor’s recommendation, and the second flight will occur after the successful completion of the ground school course.

Each flight will include a pre-flight briefing, taxi and runway procedures, introduction to radio communications, the takeoff, a series of in-flight maneuvers, the return and landing, and post-flight procedures.

The two flights will be logged in the student’s personal logbook and count toward the minimum flight time required to earn a Private Pilot license.

The scholarship, valued at $1,125, is available for students between the ages of 16 and 21. Eight scholarships will be awarded this year.

Deadline to apply is Feb. 28, 2018.