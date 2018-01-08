Piper M500 and M350 certified with Garmin G1000 NXi

Piper Aircraft has received FAA certification of the G1000 NXi next generation integrated flight deck on both the M500 single engine turboprop and M350 pressurized, single-engine piston.

The company is set to offer it as a retrofit option (via STC) for fielded G1000 equipped Matrix, Mirage (M350), and Meridian (M500) aircraft later this year, Piper officials said.

The G1000 NXi system features wireless cockpit connectivity, enhanced situational awareness, visual approaches and map overlay on the horizontal situation indicator, among other items, company officials note.

Optional features such as SurfaceWatch, Flight Stream 510 and improved ADS-B options like the GTX 345 are now available in the next generation M350 and M500 Piper products.

In addition to the M-class and trainer products that are now NXi equipped, the Seneca V will be upgraded later this year to the G1000 NXi avionics platform.

Piper Aircraft expects to begin deliveries of the Seneca V with the latest in Garmin avionics in the fourth quarter of 2018.