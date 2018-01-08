The Droner’s Manual published

New from ASA is “The Droner’s Manual: A Guide to the Responsible Operation of Small Unmanned Aircraft.”

In The Droner’s Manual, author Kevin Jenkins compiles the most important and relevant knowledge into a guide for both beginner and experienced operators, according to ASA officials.

With his expertise as a unmanned aerial vehicle operator in government, industry, and hobby applications, Jenkins offers step-by-step guidance to build, program, test, and fly both multicopters and fixed-wing aircraft for a variety of purposes.

The manual covers unmanned system components, aircraft set up, flight controller fundamentals and fail-safe features, regulations for recreational and commercial use, the flight testing process, and flight operations.

The more than 70 illustrations include detailed schematics and diagrams for the construction of complex systems, such as first-person view (FPV) and imaging payloads.

The softcover, 176-page book sells for $19.95, while the eBook sells for $14.95. You can get both for $29.95.