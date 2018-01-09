Batcopter to fly at Sebring Expo

Relive the 1960s at the U.S. Sport Aviation Expo in Sebring, Florida, with a ride on the original N3079G Batcopter from the Batman TV series.

In 1996, pilot Eugene Nock bought the famous helicopter, which was used in the 1966 “Batman” movie and several TV shows.

“What we have is an icon in the aviation world as well as the collectable toy world,” Nock said. “It is a one-of-a-kind aircraft, absolutely internationally recognized.”

That’s why Nock, an airline transport pilot who has logged more than 14,000 hours, will be flying this special machine at the expo, slated for Jan. 24-27, 2018.

Nock, who’s been a pilot since 17, said his father was in the entertainment business and worked with Adam West, the original Batman, in the 1960s in California. Nock actually met West in the late 1960s.

Nock said he hopes by giving rides in the famous flyer that he’s inspiring young people to have a future in law enforcement, military or becoming a pilot.

Rides can be purchased at the event. No need to reserve in advance. Adults: $100; children and students (17 & under): $70

Special Noon show featuring the Batcopter and Batmobile

At noon on Friday, Jan. 26, and Saturday, Jan. 27, those attending the expo will be entertained by a show with the famous Batcopter and the 1966 Batmobile.