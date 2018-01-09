Free Garmin seminar at Banyan

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — Banyan Air Service at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (KFXE) will host a free Garmin seminar Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The seminar, presented by Dave Brown and Joseph Stewart of Garmin, will cover Garmin’s latest retrofit display solutions for Part 25 and Part 23 turbine aircraft, including G5000, G1000 NXi, and G600/G500 TXi.

In addition, Garmin’s Part 25 ADS-B solutions, the lastest enhancements to the GTN 750/650 series GPS/NAV/COM, and new high-performance GFC 600 series retrofit autopilots will be discussed.

Seminar savings on a variety of Garmin NextGen products will be available.

A light lunch and door prizes will be provided. All participants will receive a three-month IFR Garmin Pilot subscription.

RSVP for the seminar online at BanyanAir.com/Garmin-pr or contact Chris Jelinek, Banyan Avionics Service Manager, at 954-253-5982 for more information.