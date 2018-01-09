Showcase your treasures and honor the Tuskegee Airmen

The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Red Tail Squadron, America’s tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen, is putting out a call for people to share their photos of artifacts, memorials, artwork and mementos of the Tuskegee Airmen in the new Virtual Museum.

Those who answer the call and submit a photo through the website will be entered in the CAF Red Tail Squadron’s monthly drawing for a prize, as well as a grand prize drawing at the end of the year.

“This promotion is the squadron’s way of saying thank you to the community of supporters who are working together to make the CAF Red Tail Squadron Virtual Museum the destination for gaining a personal, human perspective of the experience of the Tuskegee Airmen,” officials said in a prepared release.

Interesting new additions to the Virtual Museum include underwater wreckage of aircraft flown by Tuskegee Airman Frank Moody explored by the group Diving with a Purpose, and a photo of Tuskegee Airman Charles Lane flying a P-51 on a mission over Europe taken from inside the B-17 it was assigned to escort.

“We are enormously proud of this endeavor and how well it has been received,” said CAF Red Tail Squadron Marketing Director LaVone Kay. “Our work started out with one airplane, meticulously restored to be able to educate people about the Tuskegee Airmen. Through perseverance and the goodwill of our supporters, our message of inspiration has flourished far beyond our humble beginnings. The Virtual Museum is another tool we’ve facilitated to honor this important piece of black history, and inspire people with the incredible story of the Tuskegee Airmen.”