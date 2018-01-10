StandardAero quits LAX

StandardAero will close its operations at the company’s LAX-based Business Aviation repair station by the end of March 2018.

However, the company will continue to maintain mobile service capabilities in the Southern California region, according to officials.

According to company officials, they reached the decision to close the LAX operations due to a number of reasons. Primary reasons driving the decision included severe and unexpected reductions in the number of worldwide TFE731 engine events and the associated revenue and volume declines that have accompanied this trend along with multiple, unsuccessful attempts to secure a long-term lease for the LAX facility.

In addition, contributing factors to the closure decision included the declining demand for scheduled airframe inspection work at LAX and the desire for operators to use other, more convenient business aviation airports in the area.

Company officials said the decision is “in no way a reflection on the hard working employees or performance at the LAX facility.”

“The decision was driven by high fixed operating costs and reduced future volumes that make operating the facility no longer economically viable,” officials explained.

The company hopes to find open positions at other StandardAero locations for the approximately 70 employees at LAX.

Until the end of March, the company will operate the LAX facility in a business as usual manner to complete obligations for current projects and commitments to existing customers. As customer obligations are completed, StandardAero will begin the transition of equipment, tooling and inventories to its other primary business aviation locations.