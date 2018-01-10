Tired of complex adapter issues? 

LEMO headsets can now be connected to Sporty’s SP-400 radio with Sporty’s LEMO plug adapter.

Plug your LEMO aviation headset into Sporty’s adapter and you can use your radio without taking off your headset.

“This new product came about from input from our customers,” says Sporty’s Vice President John Zimmerman. “We heard requests from countless pilots, especially at EAA AirVenture, to make such an adapter so we did.”

In addition, when using Sporty’s SP-400, there is side tone, so the pilot can hear himself talk while making transmissions.

The adapter works with Sporty’s JD-200, SP-200, and SP-400, but will not provide power to your LEMO headset for ANR capabilities.

The LEMO Plug to SP-400 Adapter and U174 Helicopter Plug to SP-400 Adapter are available for $29.95 each.