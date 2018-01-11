Call for nominations for industry excellence awards

The National Air Transportation Association (NATA) has put out a call for nominations to acknowledge the individuals, offices, and organizations demonstrating excellence in their fields in general aviation.

The Industry Excellence Awards, along with the AMT Employer Awards, will be presented at NATA’s Annual Meeting and Aviation Business Conference in June 2018.

Each year, recipients of the following awards are chosen based upon NATA member-submitted nominations:

The Airport Executive Partnership Award recognizes an airport manager for outstanding efforts to nurture the relationships between aviation businesses and airport operators.

The ATP/NATA General Aviation Service Technician Award acknowledges the exceptional performance of a licensed airframe and powerplant mechanic or radio repairman who has practiced his or her craft for 20 or more years.

The Excellence In Pilot Training Award recognizes an individual or organization that has made outstanding contributions in safety, professionalism, leadership, and excellence in the field of pilot training.

The Safety 1st Certified Line Service Professional Award recognizes an individual for the positive impact he or she had on safety, service and business success.

The 2016 NATA industry excellence awards winners were:

Airport Executive Partnership Award: William T. Hutto, Jr., A.A.E., PhD, airport director, Auburn University Regional Airport;

ATP/NATA General Aviation Service Technician Award: Jerry Richard Marolt, Jr., senior crew chief, Flexjet;

Excellence In Pilot Training Award: Denis M. Arbeau, manager of training, Solairus Aviation; and

Safety 1st Certified Line Service Professional Award: Michael Heilpern, operations manager, Monterey Jet Center.

Nominations for these awards must be received by NATA no later than March 23, 2018. The nomination form is available by clicking here.