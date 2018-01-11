Leading Edge Aviation acquires Professional Air

BEND, Oregon — Leading Edge Aviation has acquired Professional Air, parent company of Pro Air Services and The Flight Shop at Bend Municipal Airport (KBND). The purchase includes the FBO, maintenance, avionics, and flight school divisions of Professional Air.

Leading Edge Aviation is now the sole fuel provider for both Bend Municipal Airport (KBDN) and Roberts Field Airport (RDM), following its recent acquisition of Butler Aircraft Services in September 2017.

The newly expanded FBO services at Bend Municipal Airport is now offered under the name Leading Edge Jet Center Bend.

The acquisition has substantially grown Leading Edge Aviation’s operations, incorporating 26 staff members and inheriting approximately 32 students from Professional Air’s fixed wing flight school, a partner of Central Oregon Community College, according to company officials.

Recently named one of the 5,000 fastest growing companies in the United States by Inc. Magazine, Leading Edge Aviation encompasses seven major business segments, including helicopter flight training, fixed wing flight training, avionics, maintenance, helicopter charter, Robinson Helicopter overhaul, and FBO/fuel services.