Picture of the day: Waiting out the storm

Richard Mayes of Bend, Oregon, sent in this photo, with a quick note: “Waiting out a thunderstorm at Pecos, Texas.”
Richard Mayes of Bend, Oregon, sent in this photo, with a quick note: “Waiting out a thunderstorm at Pecos, Texas.”
Be a better informed pilot.
Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.