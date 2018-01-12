Precision Altimeter app released

RADIANT Technology has released its first IOS App for iPhone/iPad.

Now available in the Apple App Store for $19.99, the Precision Altimeter app provides a set of pressure-based backup instruments for any pilot, including Altimeter and Vertical Speed (VSI).

Every iPhone from the 6 up has pressure capability built in, which you can take advantage with this app, company officials said.

It’s also fun to play with in a car or while hiking, officials add. It also works inside buildings and elevators, and Apple’s pressure sensor smoothly resolves to single feet increments.

An external BlueTooth sensor is optional, and opens up more capabilities like true temperature/humidity-based Density Altitude. The SensorTag from Texas Instruments sells for $29.

A video is now on YouTube that gives a complete demonstration of the capabilities and features of the Precision Altimeter. The video also demonstrates the continuous climb capabilities of the Chipper Experimental Aircraft.