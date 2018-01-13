EPS continues moving towards certifying new engine

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. — In spite of some challenges, EPS Diesel reports it is continuing to move closer to certification of the Graflight 8 engine.

The company now expects to complete the requirements for a Type Certificate in 2018.

“In some ways, we built in the additional challenges by working with a clean sheet design that has a tremendous number of innovations and new, interconnected technologies in it,” said EPS CEO Michael Fuchs. “Every material component in the engine has performed flawlessly. The issues that have arisen are tied to the formal aspects of demonstrating a high degree of confidence in new software to the FAA. Every function in the operation and analysis of the engine is controlled by the engine’s on-board computer. The good news is that the software verification issues are finite and the solutions are within reach. They’ve cost us an extra eight to 10 months, but we expect to be on track with production goals in the coming year.”

EPS has assurances of funding through 2018 and expects to stage a product rollout by next spring, officials note.

Meanwhile, they report they also have been making progress on their goal to establish a 3,000-hour TBO, to be able to utilize a wide range of Jet A diesel fuel grades, and to establish a global service network.

New test facilities at the company’s headquarters will become operational in the next few months and new staff is being added to the work force.

EPS has applied for a number of patents relating to the Graflight 8 engine and continues to make significant progress with the U.S. Air Force on the development of a four-cylinder diesel engine, officials add.