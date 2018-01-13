Hayward Air Rally offers EAA Air Academy Summer Camp scholarships

The Hayward Air Rally, the longest continually-held proficiency flying event in North America, is funding scholarships for students ages 16-18 for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA) Air Academy‘s summer 2018 program.

The scholarships will cover the costs of camp tuition and round-trip commercial air transportation.

Applicants will be selected through a competitive screening process. Scholarship application materials can be downloaded from the Hayward Air Rally website.

The dates for the Advanced Air Academy are July 24-Aug. 4, 2018.

What is the EAA Air Academy?

Each summer, the EAA Air Academy offers high school students an opportunity to go to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and learn all about aviation.

Participants spend a week at the Air Academy Lodge in Oshkosh, completely immersed in the world of aviation. Top-notch instructors help to explore the world of flight through aviation studies, hands-on activities, flight simulation, and many other exciting experiences. The highlight of the week is a flight in an airplane.

The EAA Advanced Air Academy also includes full participation (access to forums, flight line and all associated activities) in EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

A completed written application, including essay and references, must be received by the Hayward Air Rally by Feb. 1, 2018.

Selection of the winning candidates will be based on the evaluation of application materials and appropriate follow-up by Hayward Air Rally volunteers. The selection of the scholarship winners will be made by March 1, 2018.

The annual Hayward Air Rally is staged by the non-profit Hayward Air Rally, Inc. Originally conceived by the city of Hayward’s mayor in 1964, the Air Rally’s primary charter is to enhance general aviation safety by encouraging pilots to stay proficient in basic flight and fuel management techniques. This year’s Hayward Air Rally will be held June 21-23, 2018. The ultimate destination will be the Reno Stead Airport in Reno, Nevada.