GAMA now taking scholarship applications

The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) is now taking applications for its Edward W. Stimpson “Aviation Excellence” Award, which comes with a $2,000 cash prize.

The award is named for the founder and past president of GAMA, Edward W. Stimpson. Given annually, the scholarship goes to a graduating high school senior who will be enrolled in an aviation degree core program at a university or college of his or her choice.

Applicants are judged on the basis of academic skills, extracurricular activities, and an essay on what aviation means to the student and how he or she plans to pursue an aviation career.

Applications are due by April 13, 2018. To access the application, go to the GAMA website.