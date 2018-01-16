Applications for Virtual Accelerator Program now open

Applications are now being taken for AeroInnovate, an eight-week virtual business accelerator for early stage aviation and aerospace startup companies.

For the first seven weeks, five companies meet virtually with the AeroInnovate team to refine their pitches, develop executive summaries, connect with mentors and accelerate their business.

For the eighth week of the accelerator, companies will visit Oshkosh for AeroInnovate’s Pitch Camp, EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, and the 10th Annual AeroInnovate Pitch & Mingle.

Pitch Camp is a two day event to help finalize each company’s pitch and help them prepare for questions from investors and industry professionals.

On Sunday, July 22, 2018, the AeroInnovate participants will each set up display space within the EAA Innovation Center at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. Booth space is provided by AeroInnovate through its partnership with EAA. The five companies will be on display all week at the show.

AeroInnovate’s 10th Annual Pitch & Mingle will take place on Wednesday, July 25, during AirVenture. Each founder will pitch their business to a crowd of aviation investors, industry professionals and enthusiasts.

The program includes:

The opportunity to pitch at the 10th Annual Pitch & Mingle event, the largest gathering of aerospace investors

Complimentary exhibit space in the EAA Innovation Center at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

Ability to connect with leading firms in the aerospace industry

Customized support to help founders successfully build a go-to market strategy

Two-day Pitch Camp focused on refining message and delivery

Mentorship from aviation, engineering, marketing, IT, and legal professionals

Development of a marketing strategy, materials and market research through our in-house research center

Low cost housing available during EAA’s AirVenture

Founded in 2007, AeroInnovate helps aviation and aerospace entrepreneurs from across the globe start and grow aero-related businesses and bring related new technologies to the marketplace.

AeroInnovate is a program of the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh and is partially funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Defense – Office of Economic Adjustment.