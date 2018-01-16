Call for entries for Tuskegee Airmen essay contest

The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Red Tail Squadron, America’s tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen, has put out a call for entries for its annual Tuskegee Airmen Essay Contest for students in grades 4 through 12.

Entries can be submitted until Feb. 28, 2018, at Redtail.org/Tuskegee-Airmen-Essay-Contest, with winners awarded in three grade categories after the conclusion of Black History Month.

Participation is easy, officials said. Students, teachers and parents can follow these simple steps:

1. Go to Redtail.org and learn about the Tuskegee Airmen through the materials and information contained in the Tuskegee Airmen tab of the website.

2. Read about the Six Guiding Principles, based on the lessons of the Tuskegee Airmen.

3. Encourage the student to think critically about how the lessons of these American heroes and civil right pioneers can affect their own lives.

4. Write an essay that describes how the Tuskegee Airmen achieved success and explain how you can use the Six Guiding Principles to achieve a goal you have set for yourself.

Refer to the contest guidelines for full rules and details.

The CAF Red Tail Squadron created the annual Tuskegee Airmen Essay Contest to help young people gain a greater understanding of this important piece of history, and be positively affected by the Six Guiding Principles, based on the experiences of the Tuskegee Airmen: Aim High, Believe in Yourself, Use Your Brain, Be Ready to Go, Never Quit, Expect to Win.