Free Safety Training Program launches

The National Air Transportation Association (NATA) has launched its Supplemental Safety Training Program, which enables the association to rapidly respond to urgent industry safety issues.

The first course, developed for FBOs, addresses the risk of jet fuel contamination with diesel exhaust fluid (DEF). This program, available free to all aviation businesses, provides background information on DEF and identifies the possible risk contamination pathways and mitigation steps.

“NATA is first and foremost committed to providing its members every possible safety enhancing tool. This new responsive resource was made possible by the hard work and dedication of the NATA Safety Committee and establishes a framework to quickly address future industry safety concerns,” stated NATA President Martin H. Hiller. “While we believe the overall risk of aviation fuel contamination with DEF is low, NATA is committed to providing the industry education and resources to further lower the possibility that DEF could be introduced into aviation fuel.”

Companies not currently participating in Safety 1st can contact safety1st@nata.aero to access the free Supplemental Safety Training course.

As with all Safety 1st training, Supplemental Safety Training Program courses will be recorded in an employee’s permanent online training record. Current Safety 1st users can assign this course as they would any other training.

This new program complements NATA’s General Aviation Misfueling Prevention awareness program, now completed by more than 7,000 aviation professionals.