Picture of the day: Remember summer?

As most of the country continues in a deep freeze, it’s refreshing to remember that it will eventually end and we can look forward to sunny, warm days. To help with that, we are featuring frequent contributor Mike Kincaid’s picture today, which he named “Summer day on Lake Pend Oreille.”
He explains the photograph was taken during “a seaplane adventure to the secluded beach on the 1,150-foot-deep North Idaho Lake. Taking in the rays are Sasha Gordon and Gail Hartigan of Salt Lake City.”
Would you to like have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via the form below Mike’s picture or send it to Janice@GAN.aero with Picture of the Day in the subject line.
