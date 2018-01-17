ASA debuts EASA-compliant pilot logbook

New from ASA is the EASA FCL-Compliant Pilot Log, which meets European Aviation Safety Agency record-keeping requirements and complies with Flight Crew Licensing rules (EU-FCL.050) effective January 2018.

An initial profile page provides room to include personal information, such as licenses held, date issued, license number, ratings, and aircraft type.

Left-facing page entry columns include date, departure and arrival (place and time), aircraft make, model, registration, PIC, single time, multi time, total flight time, and day/night landings.

Right-hand page entry columns include conditions of flight (night, IFR), pilot function time (PIC, co-pilot, dual, flight instructor), and date, type, and time of FSTD sessions.

The pages in the back of this logbook include tables for licenses, ratings and types, proficiencies, reviews and medicals, ground instruction log, classification of pilot-in-command time, make and model of aircraft and number of hours in each.

The hardcover 104-pages logbook sells for $12.95.