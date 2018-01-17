Kannad introduces retrofit pack for replacing Ameri-King ELTs

Orolia has introduced a new Kannad ELT solution for aircraft owners wanting to replace Ameri-King ELTs affected by a recent FAA Airworthiness Directive (Docket No. FAA-2016-6673).

The new Kannad Ameri-Fit pack includes the INTEGRA AF emergency locator transmitter (ELT) for fixed-wing aircraft or the INTEGRA AF-H for rotary wing aircraft, a universal mounting bracket, RC103 remote control panel, and adapter cable and coupler specifically designed for this application.

The new pack is available through Kannad’s distribution network, including Aircraft Spruce, Edmo Distributors, and Mid Continent.

“In today’s aviation environment, a reliable ELT is critical to a pilot’s confidence in the operational integrity of the aircraft and its equipment, and our Kannad INTEGRA ELT fills this role perfectly,” said Christian Belleux, Aviation Product Line Director at Orolia. “We’ve produced more than 65,000 ELTs through the years — the choice of 30 OEMS. The INTEGRA, with its 10-year warranty, is one of our most popular models and now we’ve made it even easier to install as a replacement for the affected Ameri-King models.”

The FAA’s AD, effective Oct. 24, was “prompted by multiple reports of ELT failure and a report of noncompliance to quality standards and manufacturer processes related to Ameri-King Corporation ELTs.”

The AD requires operators of affected ELTs to continually inspect and verify compliant operation and to take corrective action when necessary, including replacement of the affected ELT.

The FAA AD affects Ameri-King Corporation Model AK-450 and AK-451 series emergency locator transmitters (ELTs). These ELTs are installed on a variety of general aviation fixed and rotor wing aircraft from a variety of manufacturers, including Cessna, Beechcraft, Diamond, Cirrus, Robinson, Mooney ,and Piper.

The INTEGRA ELT, unlike traditional ELTs that rely on the aircraft GPS and broadcast antenna, can use its own internal GPS and back-up antenna to ensure communication with the COSPAS-SARSAT satellite network in the event of an accident, providing key positioning data for better location accuracy and a higher chance of rescue, according to company officials.

The unit weighs less than one kilogram, uses both 121.5 and 406MHz frequencies, and features a six-year battery.