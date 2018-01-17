General Aviation News

New Jersey bans drunk drone flying

On his last day in office, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie signed a law making it illegal to fly an unmanned drone aircraft after too many drinks, according to a report from Reuters.

The new law prohibits flying a drone with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, the same as for driving a vehicle, or while drugged.

Violators face up to six months in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both, according to the Reuters report, which can be read in full here.

