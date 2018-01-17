Sporty’s releases 2018 free webinar schedule

Join the thousands of pilots who have attended Sporty’s free webinar series consisting of live, multimedia presentations on a variety of aviation topics, delivered in an online format that allows participants to interact with the presenters.

“The best part is you can sit in your favorite chair and take part – no drives to the airport,” says Sporty’s Vice President John Zimmerman. “Our webinars can be viewed anywhere you have an internet connection and on your mobile device.”

Complete descriptions of the webinars are available at Sportys.com/Webinars. Live presentations are scheduled nearly every month.

If you can’t make a live presentation or wish to review the information at a later date, all of Sporty’s webinars are recorded and available in the webinar archive and on Sporty’s YouTube channel for viewing.

Topics for 2018:

Garmin TXi Touchscreen Displays, Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 8 pm ET: Matt Clark of Garmin Aviation will show how you can upgrade your aircraft and improve the safety of each flight. Discover how easy it is to scale a system that fits your panel, your mission and your price range.

Sporty’s Learn to Fly Course Demo, Thursday, Feb. 15 at 3:30 pm ET: Bret Koebbe and Eric Radtke of Sporty’s will walk you through the 2018 version of Sporty’s Learn to Fly course, showing the latest changes and updates.

In-Flight Weather Fundamentals — SiriusXM, ADS-B and Portable Receivers, Thursday, March 1 at 8 pm ET: John Zimmerman of Sporty’s and meteorologist Scott Dimmich explore in-flight weather services and real world weather flying strategies. From the basics of weather theory to real world tips, this webinar is packed with information you can use on your next flight. The webinar includes a review of actual trips flown with different technology, and the lessons learned.

Spring Flying Refresher, Tuesday, March 20 at 8 pm ET: Sporty’s Eric Radtke and the instructional staff from Sporty’s Academy review flying tips and techniques, regulations, airspace, weather and more. If you’ve been away from flying for an extended period of time, we’ll also debunk some of those myths associated with rejoining the aviation community and highlight what may have changed since you last flew.

Weather Fundamentals and Strategy, –Wednesday, April 25 at 8 pm ET: Meteorologist Scott Dimmich and Sporty’s Bret Koebbe explore the mass of weather information now available to pilots — how and where to find the information and how to make effective use of the available weather tools. You’ll learn how to make better, more informed interpretations of weather in order to make sound weather decisions.

Surviving the Checkride, Thursday, May 31 at 8 pm ET: A roundtable discussion with examples will give you confidence to pass a checkride. You’ll learn how to prepare effectively with the goal of making the checkride an enjoyable experience.

Registration is free for all Sporty’s webinars and available now at Sportys.com/Webinars. No special software is necessary.