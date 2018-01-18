Flying Musicians to jam at Sebring Expo

The Flying Musicians Association (FMA), a nonprofit organization for pilots who are musicians, will once again perform at the U.S. Sport Aviation Expo from Jan. 24-27, 2018.

A passionate group of aviators/musicians will be on hand to inspire, educate, entertain, and encourage others to grow through aviation and music.

Attendees can hear free performances by the Sebring High School Jazz ensemble, the Park Ukulele club, local rising star Moriah Ruth, local musicians Tom Brashare & Michael Collins (aka Tom & Michael), as well as FMA members Miles Reese, John McClure, Jeff Auen, Lynn Postel, and more.

FMA sponsors flight-training scholarships for devoted student musicians.

“We are excited to engage with local student musicians, raising awareness about their opportunities while also inspiring them to pursue both music and their dreams of flying. The deadline for nominations for the 2018 FMA Solo scholarship program is Jan. 31,” notes John Zapp, the association’s president and CEO.