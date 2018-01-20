Inaugural General Aviation Women’s Leadership Forum slated

BOCA RATON, Florida — The International Aviation Women’s Association (IAWA) has opened registration for its inaugural general aviation leadership forum, which will be hosted in the Privaira Aviation hangar at the Boca Raton Airport Jan. 25, 2018.

The event will focus on the opportunities for growth in the industry, with an emphasis on attracting, retaining and promoting women in aviation, according to organizers.

The forum’s focus will be on taking general aviation to the next level — and using women to help.

The event will kick off with a welcome from Boca Raton Mayor Susan Haynie. Keynote speakers include Shaesta Waiz, the first Afghan native to receive her civilian pilot’s license, who recently completed a round-the-world solo flight in a Beech Bonanza, and Lt. Col. Christine Mau (USAF Retired), the first female pilot of the F-35 fighter jet.

“Research shows companies are more profitable when they have diversity in decision-making, leadership and mentoring,” said René Banglesdorf, CEO of Charlie Bravo Aviation and VP of communications for IAWA. “Until now, general aviation has shirked intentional discussions about increasing women’s involvement in the industry. No more. We’ve put together an agenda filled with industry influencers to talk about how women can help avert the coming pilot and mechanic shortages and revitalize interest in our industry.”

The day-long program will culminate with roundtable discussions about what participants can do as individuals, business leaders and general aviation community members to encourage and empower one another and the generations to follow.

Registration is open to members and non-members, men and women. The full agenda and registration information is on IAWA’s website.