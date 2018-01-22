Aeronautical Chart User’s Guide updated

The FAA recently released an update to the online and PDF versions of the Chart Users Guide.

The guide’s website provides easier navigation and access to information, chart updates, and expanded content including the “What’s New” section to highlight recent changes.

The guide provides chart symbology information for VFR charts, helicopter charts, Flyway Planning charts, Terminal Procedure Publications (Approach charts), and IFR Enroute charts.

The online Aeronautical Chart User’s Guide and downloadable PDF is available at FAA.gov.