Distracted pilot fails to lower landing gear

The pilot reported that while entering the traffic pattern at the airport in Venice, Florida, for landing, he was distracted by approximately eight other airplanes already in the traffic pattern.

He subsequently forgot to extend the landing gear and landed with the gear retracted. The Cessna 210 came to rest upright on the runway.

Examination of the airplane by an FAA inspector revealed damage to the lower fuselage, which included the keel and bulkhead. The inspector added that when the landing gear selector handle was moved to the extend position, the landing gear extended normally.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to properly configure the landing gear, which resulted in a landing with the landing gear in the retracted position.

NTSB Identification: ERA16CA093

This January 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.