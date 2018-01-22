Fly Girl scholarship takes off

A new $5,000 scholarship for pilot training at Sporty’s Academy has been introduced by Natalie Kelley, a private pilot pursuing an instrument rating at Sporty’s and founder of Fly Girl.

Natalie established the Fly Girl Scholarship to support a female pursuing a primary pilot certification or advanced rating at Sporty’s Academy at Clermont County Airport in Ohio.

Her intention is to provide an individual with a similar background and determination the opportunity to pursue her passion for flying. The initial $5,000 award may be renewed for additional funding to be determined by FlyGirl, according to Natalie.

Female, community-learners pursuing (or who intend to pursue) a pilot training course of study at Sporty’s Academy/Eastern Cincinnati Aviation at the Clermont County Airport are eligible for the scholarship.

Visit SportysAcademy.com/FlyGirl for application details. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. eastern on April 15, 2018.