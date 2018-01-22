New prop receives approval as replacement for Cardinals

Hartzell Propeller has received an STC for its two-blade aluminum scimitar propellers to replace the factory standard props for Cessna Cardinal 177B aircraft.

Price is $10,800 for the new 76.5″ diameter Scimitar propeller, composite spinner, and STC documentation.

According to Hartzell officials, the new propeller offers increased performance in a number of important areas: Acceleration is improved, reducing takeoff distance by approximately 5% and enhancing climb performance, while cruise speeds improve two to four knots.

The new prop is compatible with the Powerflow Exhaust system and meets worldwide noise limits, company officials add.

“Cardinal operators can now get a longer 2,400 hour, six-year TBO and the longest warranty in the business, all the way through first overhaul,” said Hartzell Executive Vice President JJ Frigge.