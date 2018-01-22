Pictures of the day: His new flying machine

Rafael Cortes sent in these photos, excitedly explaining they are of his new flying maching, a Rans S-10 Sakota.

“It is actually from 1990, but never completed the Phase 1 of the Experimental Amateur Built Airworthiness,” he reports. “A friend of mine rescued it in 2013, and totally rebuilt it in 2015. My friend got a bigger airplane and sold me this project almost finished in late 2017.”

“After luckily surviving Hurricane Maria, this airplane is now at the airport almost ready for the FAA inspection for its new Phase 1 and maiden flight,” he continues. “It will soon have new wheel pants, a new spinner and a few minor details corrected, but it should fly very soon! I hope you all like it as much as I do!”