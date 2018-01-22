Reno performers revealed

RENO, Nevada – The Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) has released the initial list of performers for the 2018 National Championship Air Races, scheduled Sept. 12-16, 2018, at the Reno-Stead Airport.

The Patriots Jet Team will headline this year’s performers. The Screamin’ Sasquatch Jet Waco from John Klatt Air Shows will perform aerobatics, along with the Smoke ‘n Thunder Jet Truck.

Demonstrations will also include the F-16 Fighting Falcon as well as an F-35 leading the Heritage Flight.

“The National Championship Air Races are very excited that the Patriots will be returning to Reno this year,” RARA COO Tony Logoteta said. “We’re also thrilled to welcome back the John Klatt and Smoke ‘n Thunder Teams, as well as our military demonstrations. I hope that race fans, visitors, and spectators will be as excited about this year’s lineup as I am.”

“The Patriots Jet Team is very excited to be back this year to perform at the Reno Air Races,” said Ginette Huot, Events and Operations of the Patriots Jet Team. “We love the spectators, and we love the races.”

Tickets are now on sale for the 55th Annual National Championship Air Races.