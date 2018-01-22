West Star Aviation now offers paint protection

West Star Aviation now offers Top Flight Supplies (TFS) Titanium Paint Protection in-house at its East Alton, Illinois, and Grand Junction, Colorado, facilities.

The TFS Titanium Paint Protection is a two-part process that prolongs longevity of an aircraft paint job, according to company officials.

The paint sealant bonds with the painted surface by fusing the paint pores and can even improve fuel efficiency by providing a slicker surface reducing overall drag, officials explain.

“We have seen great success with this application and it really makes the paint jobs shine,” said Jeremy Ficklin, Aircraft Service Manager, West Star Aviation.

Downtime varies from two to four days, depending on the size of the aircraft, company officials report.

West Star Aviation specializes in the repair and maintenance of airframes, windows, and engines, as well as major modifications, avionics installation and repair, interior refurbishment, surplus avionics sales, accessory services, paint and parts.

In addition to its facilities in East Alton and Grand Junction, the company has facilities in Chattanooga, Tenn., Aspen-Pitkin County Airport in Aspen, Colorado, Chicago Executive Airport, Centennial Airport in Denver, and Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport in Houston.