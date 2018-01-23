Cordless grease gun introduced

Snap-on has introduced its 2500 PSI Cordless Grease Gun Kit.

According to company officials, the kit provides a turn-key solution for various aviation jobs in which lubricant pressure and application needs to be limited and closely monitored for the most favorable servicing results.

The 2500 PSI Cordless Grease Gun Kit (part number CGGA8850PVKT) comes with a clear tube to ensure positive lubricant identification, while reducing the risk of mixing incompatible or non-specified substances, company officials note.

An installed pressure gauge also limits lubricant pressure to 2500 PSI, giving technicians the ability to easily add lubricant and get back to work immediately.

Other features include: