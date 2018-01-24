Former FAA chief gets a new job

Macquarie Group has appointed Michael Huerta as a senior advisor.

In his new role, the former FAA administrator will support Macquarie Capital, the corporate advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group, and provide insight to the firm and its clients and partners to build on existing initiatives and seek new opportunities in US transportation infrastructure.

Huerta recently completed a five-year term as FAA administrator. Before being named as administrator, he served as FAA Deputy Administrator.

Before joining the FAA, he was president of the Transportation Solutions Group at Affiliated Computer Services (now Conduent), and prior to that, held senior positions in the US Department of Transportation in Washington, DC.

He served as the Executive Director of the Port of San Francisco from 1989 to 1993, and was commissioner of New York City’s Department of Ports, International Trade and Commerce from 1986 to 1989.

“Michael has an exceptional reputation as a federal administrator in US transportation. His deep industry experience, relationships and insights will greatly benefit our clients and partners as we pursue initiatives in US airport and other transportation infrastructure,” said Nick Butcher, Global Co-Head of the Infrastructure and Energy Group in Macquarie Capital.

Macquarie’s North American infrastructure group has advised on more than $21 billion in transactions in the transportation sector over the past seven years. Highlights include Denver Fastracks, Midtown Tunnel, and Goethal’s Bridge Replacement Project – the Port Authority of New York New Jersey’s first new bridge in more than 80 years – as a developer and advisor, and other landmark infrastructure projects in the U.S.