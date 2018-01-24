Garmin slates pilot training classes

Garmin has expanded its pilot training opportunities for 2018, adding classes throughout the United States.

Instructor-led training classes are available for the GTN 650/750 touchscreen navigator series, the G500/G600 glass flight display systems, and all Garmin Integrated Flight Decks.

Supplemental eLearning opportunities are also available, and additional training for the G500 TXi/G600 TXi and G3X Touch series will be added later in the year, company officials said.

These new training opportunities and locations provide pilots with varying levels of experience a hands-on approach to learning Garmin avionics in a classroom environment taught by experienced certified flight instructors, officials noted.

Unless otherwise noted, all classes are hosted at Garmin headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, and include a factory tour, lunch and a Kansas City BBQ dinner.

G1000/G1000 NXi Pilot Training

Intended to serve both novice and experienced aviators, this two-day course will explore the capabilities of the G1000 Integrated Flight Deck by providing hands-on, scenario-based training in a classroom environment.

The course focuses on flight planning, instrument procedures, vertical navigation, and the automatic flight control system, and highlights the increased capabilities of the G1000 NXi system.

Cost to attend the G1000/G1000 NXi training class is $715. It begins at 8 a.m. and concludes by 5 p.m. each day. Dates for 2018 are April 26-27 and Sept. 24-25.

G500/G600 & GTN Pilot Training

For pilots who are considering an avionics upgrade or those who already have an existing GTN 650/750 and/or G500/G600 installed in the panel of their aircraft, Garmin is hosting several classes tailored specifically to flying with this avionics suite.

This two-day class is designed to help pilots transition from analog flight instruments to Garmin glass panel flight displays.

A presentation and practice format offers attendees the opportunity to practice real-world in-flight scenarios with Garmin avionics.

Cost to attend the G500/G600 and GTN pilot training class is $625. It is scheduled for Jan. 25-26, April 2-3, May 17-18, June 18-19, and Aug. 25-26.

GTN 650/750 Pilot Training

Pilots may also take advantage of training classes tailored specifically to the GTN touchscreen series. Two one-and-a-half day classes are available for $495 and highlight loading and activating departures, visual approaches, and instrument approach procedures, flying holds, flight plan modifications and more.

These classes are scheduled for Feb. 3-4 and Oct. 11-12.

Pilot Training Classes – Regional U.S. Locations

Classroom-based training will be hosted at several new regional locations in the United States in 2018. These classes provide the same in-depth instruction offered at Garmin headquarters, covering the G500/G600 and GTN 650/750 avionics suite, according to company officials.

Cost to attend any one of the regional classes is $795.

Dates and locations are:

Feb. 15-16: Flight Safety Academy; Vero Beach, Florida,

June 4-5: Garmin AT facility; Salem, Oregon,

Sept. 20-21: Garmin Yarmouth Office; Yarmouth, Maine,

Oct. 18-19: Tarrant County Community College; Fort Worth, Texas,

Nov. 1-2: Robinson Helicopter Company; Torrance, California.

Integrated Flight Decks

Integrated Flight Deck training is tailored specifically to aircraft type and flight operations performed by pilots attending the class.

These on-demand courses provide a hands-on learning opportunity in a structured environment for pilots flying with the G1000/G1000H, G3000 or G5000/G5000H Integrated Flight Decks.

Web-based learning

For customers interested in web-based online courses, Garmin offers eLearning courses for the G3000 and G5000 Integrated Flight Decks, Link 2000+, GTN 650/750 Essentials and Weather Radar Operations.

These courses are self-paced and guide customers through scenarios, which help build confidence with Garmin avionics systems, company officials said.

For additional information and to access these eLearning courses, go to Fly.garmin.com

To attend any of the G500/G600 and/or GTN 650/750 courses at Garmin Headquarters in Olathe, Kansas or throughout the United States, register online by selecting the Training Tab at FlyGarmin.com.

For additional information or to request training for any one of the G1000, G3000 or G5000 Integrated Flight Deck classes, contact aviation.training@garmin.com or call 866-739-5687.