Aerocet floats on C206 get EASA nod

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — Aerocet has received European Union-EASA approval on the 3400 amphibious twin aircraft composite floats for the Cessna 206.

EASA approval applies to 27 E.U. member countries, including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

The EASA approval also covers what are called “EASA associated countries,” which include Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

The EASA approval on the model 3400 floats for the 206 was a natural follow on to the already approved Cessna 180 and 185s, company officials note.

“The Aerocet floats increase the capabilities of the already great utility of the Cessna 206,” said Matt Sigfrinius, VP of OEM Sales for Aerocet. “The versatility of the aircraft, along with the performance and low operational costs of the floats, make it perfect for a wide-range of applications.”

Aerocet’s lightweight composite floats give the aircraft owner a higher useful load, as well as eliminate leaks and corrosion typically associated with heavier aluminum floats, reducing operating costs while improving performance, company officials said.

The floats incorporate Aerocet-patented Oil-Bath Wheels, eliminating bearing maintenance, officials add.

Other enhancements to the floats include the company’s advanced landing gear advisory system, as well as large storage lockers.