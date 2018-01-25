Association offers scholarships to students and youth aviation organizations

The Aviation Distributors and Manufacturers Association (ADMA) is now accepting scholarship applications for 2018.

The is a two-year renewable scholarship worth $3,000, officials note.

ADMA has been providing scholarships to students for almost 20 years, granting more than $150,000 in educational assistance.

Student applicants are judged on the basis of academic skills, extracurricular activities, letters of reference, and an essay on what aviation means to the student and how he or she plans to pursue an aviation career.

In 2017, ADMA started accepting scholarship applications from youth aviation organizations. These organizations must submit a letter of need and details on use funds.

STUDENTS

Open to third year students enrolled in a four-year program at an accredited post-secondary institution majoring in Aviation Management or a Professional Pilot program.

Or a first year student in an A&P program at a two-year accredited program.

This is a two-year renewal scholarship as long as the student continues to meet eligibility requirements.

AVIATION EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS

This scholarship is open to educational programs with a focus on youth aviation education.

Institutions can include, but are not limited to, after-school or summer programs.

To apply for the scholarship send a letter of need to ADMA headquarters with a detailed explanation on your organization’s mission and how the funds will be used.

Scholarships for organizations are non-renewable, however, organizations can reapply for future years.

Applications are due by April 2, 2018. Nominations will be accepted from schools and organizations across the U.S. There is no limit to the number of applications submitted by each school.

Four applicants will be chosen for the award.