New aviation-focused boarding school program launches

PORTLAND, Oregon — Windells Academy, an action sports boarding school, and Hillsboro Aero Academy (HAA), a helicopter and airplane pilot training school, have partnered to create the nation’s first high school boarding program in which students can earn their professional pilot certifications while at the same time working toward their high school diploma.

Students enrolling in the Windells Academy Aviation Program will have the potential to earn their licenses and ratings to become professional airplane or helicopter pilots and obtain a college degree in aviation through HAA’s partnerships.

This new program will kick off with the Aviation Discovery Program, a seven-week course providing students with an introduction to multiple areas of aviation, starting June 18, 2018, and eventually evolving into a full program starting in September 2018.

Enrollment in the Aviation Program opens in January with a seven-week Aviation Discovery Program commencing in June 2018. Open to both international and domestic students between 14-18 years old, the program will offer students the potential to enter a career that is forecasted to grow exponentially for the next 20 years, officials note.

“Our students are driven and talented athletes with Olympic and X-Games prospects, but now we are able to offer our students the opportunity to train for a career in a blossoming industry,” stated Kevin English, president of Windells Academy.

“We are truly pleased to be working with Windells on this project,” added Jon Hay, CEO of Hillsboro Aero Academy. “The synergies are phenomenal — both organizations have a very clear focus on offering a personalized approach to coaching and training for every student.”

Windells Academy, started in 1989, is a premier name globally as an action sports boarding school and Hillsboro Aero Academy has trained thousands of airplane and helicopter pilots since 1980—together they will bring a truly unique program to 14-18 year olds.

“The beauty of this program,” continued English, who is a pilot, “is that we will be able to train high school students to become airplane and helicopter pilots preparing them for a career that has tremendous growth prospects well into the future.”